The Augur Is full of features to aid you in your solo roleplaying.



Character mechanics that allow you to roll your stats with ease. A system to keep track of quests, vows and bonds. A combat window that lets you concentrate on how the fight unfolds. Foes with evocative images and descriptions as well as the assets and moves from the Ironsworn rulebook. A fully realized journaling system to keep track of your adventures, you can even add images to your journal. A new and modern user interface so you can fully immerse yourself in the story.



And now a mapping system that allows you to load any image as new maps; add foes and sites (with their own maps) directly into it, thus creating a very graphic medium to envision your story. The Augur is based on the amazing Ironsworn TTRPG. Check the new trailer on the sidebar.

Go to our Discord server or Twitter so we can interact and share ideas and check out and subscribe to The Augur's Youtube channel for videos explaining how most of the features work.

Latest Update: January 2021

Super easy customization with new contextual drag and drop support. Add new maps, locations, portraits, and avatars by dropping an image from anywhere in your computer into The Augur.

Supporter Version



The supporter version is packed with content, 27 maps, 68 Icons to place on your maps, 11 very detailed and interesting Foes, 50 portraits for your characters, a PDF describing an original and intriguing world setting to play in and explore. All this with the promise of more features and content with each update, there is much more on the way. Check the last pictures on the sidebar to see the benefits of the supporter Version.



Free Version

All the gaming, questing, journaling and mapping features and all the foes, assets oracles and moves from the Ironsworn rulebook are part of the free version. The map feature, which is the latest addition, has some limitations: You can have only one world or main map at a time and this map and any site within can have a maximum of three objects each (Foes, Sites or Avatars for now).





To obtain the Supporter Version select "The Augur - Supporter.rar" on the file lists when you download. This will set the payment amount to 15$ . Thanks and know that your support goes towards further improving and updating The Augur.

Whats next?

Mac and Linux:

Follow the instructions on the last screenshot at the right side of this page. Basically: Uninstall java if you have it. Download java here. Choose Java 8 and hotspot (check the screenshot) install it and then launch from "The Augur.jar".

How to Play

I encourage you to watch the first video on the sidebar to the right, it goes over most of the mechanics and gives a brief overview on how to play. Within the download folder you will also find three tutorial videos. One is the same video as here and the other two go over starting a new game and over the map controls.

If you paid less than 15$

First I want to thank you for believing in this project, it was your support that gave me the motivation to keep going. You can contact me via theaugur88@gmail.com or using Discord or Twitter so I can give you a coupon to obtain the supporter edition at the appropriate discount for what you paid.

The Maps

Some of the maps and illustrations were made by The Forge Studios, they are amazing and I encourage you to see and purchase more of their maps. Some of the maps were made using watabou's awesome map generators. Some I made myself. The Background photo in the map screen was created by rawpixel.com - www.freepik.com

To install the latest update simply overwrite your installation of The Augur.

