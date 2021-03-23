The Augur Is full of features to aid you in your solo roleplaying.



A virtual tabletop designed for solo RPGs, play and create amazing stories using a game designed to help immerse yourself in the narrative and stimulate your creativity. Maps, scenes, battles, Avatars, Portraits, Oracles, Tables, journals, notebooks, Equipment, Items, and Enemies.. The Augur has everything. Based on the amazing Ironsworn RPG and limited only by your own imagination, there is nothing you cannot do in this game. Never Player a TTRPG before? Check out our weekly show to learn, TTRPGs are amazing and you'll wish you had learned sooner.

March 22 2021 - The Equipment and Inventory Update:

Latest update adds Equipment, Weapons and Armor. Over a hundred items your character can wear and wield to make your stories more immersive.

March 14th 2021 - UI Customization, Performance Improvement, More Content



2nd Update this month introduces a revamped UI look and a UI customization menu and also fixes many small bugs. Massive performance improvement, if you had problems running The Augur before this should greatly improve your experience.



February 2021 - The Notebook Update

This update introduces the Notebook, a feature that allows you to add lore, history, and details to your world and to every character, location, and object in your map.





January 2021 - The Scene Update

Create scenes for your story, select Avatars for your character from within The Augur. These new features will allow you to immerse yourself in the story.

Supporter Edition:

The supporter edition of The Augur is packed with extra content: 50 Portraits, 11 detailed Foes, 27 Maps, 68 Icons, 5 Avatars, 100 weapons and armors you can wear and wield, a pdf of a World Setting you can use in your games. Your purchase of this version goes a long way towards the development of The Augur.

Free Version:

All the gaming, questing, journaling and mapping features and all the foes, assets oracles and moves from the Ironsworn rulebook are part of the free version. The map feature, which is the latest addition, has some limitations: You can have only one world or main map at a time and this map and any site within can have a maximum of three objects each (Foes, Sites or Avatars for now).







To obtain the Supporter Version select "The Augur - Supporter.rar" on the file lists when you download. This will set the payment amount to 15$ . Thanks and know that your support goes towards further improving and updating The Augur.

Whats next?

Mac and Linux:

Follow the instructions on the last screenshot at the right side of this page. Basically: Uninstall java if you have it. Download java here. Choose Java 8 and hotspot (check the screenshot) install it and then launch from "The Augur.jar".

To install the latest update simply overwrite your installation of The Augur.

